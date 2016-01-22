Jan 22 Dixy Group says:

* Total revenue rose in December by 14.4 percent, year-on-year, to around 28 billion roubles ($344.70 million);

* Full-year 2015 revenue increased 18.9 percent to 272.3 billion roubles;

* Like-for-like sales were up 1.4 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 and up 3.1 percent in FY 2015.

* Opened 513 new stores on net basis, bringing its total number of stores to 2,708 as of Dec. 31, 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 81.2300 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)