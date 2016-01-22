UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 22 Dixy Group says:
* Total revenue rose in December by 14.4 percent, year-on-year, to around 28 billion roubles ($344.70 million);
* Full-year 2015 revenue increased 18.9 percent to 272.3 billion roubles;
* Like-for-like sales were up 1.4 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 and up 3.1 percent in FY 2015.
* Opened 513 new stores on net basis, bringing its total number of stores to 2,708 as of Dec. 31, 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 81.2300 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.