UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Magnit :
* Plans to open 900-950 convenience food stores in 2016, Chief Executive Officer Sergey Galitskiy said on a conference call with analysts.
* Also plans to add 1,200 cosmetics stores and 80 hypermarkets this year, Galitskiy said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.