Jan 27 O'Key Group SA says:
* Fourth-quarter net retail revenue increased 10.2 percent
year-on-year to 47.2 billion roubles ($599 million) (by 8.7
percent excluding discounter format);
* Q4 like-for-like sales increased 3.8 percent year-on-year,
with LFL traffic increasing by 4.3 percent;
* The company opened one hypermarket, 20 discount stores in
Q4;
* FY 2015 net retail revenue increased 6.9 percent
year-on-year to 160.3 billion roubles (by 6.4 percent excluding
discounter format); like-for-like sales were up 0.6 percent.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 78.7890 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)