March 14 Rostelecom says:

* Net profit in Q4 2015 totalled 4.1 billion roubles ($58.4 million) vs net loss of 2.0 billion roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 revenue rose 2.6 percent, year-on-year, to 81.0 billion roubles;

* Q4 OIBDA increased 3.4 percent to 25.8 billion roubles;

* Q4 OIBDA margin in Q4 2015 at 31.9 percent against 31.6 percent in Q4 2014;

* Full-year 2015 free cash flow at 22 billion roubles versus 27.3 billion roubles in 2014;

* Expects 2016 revenue to rise by between 1 percent and 2 percent; OIBDA to be flat vs 2015 and capital expenditure to be less than 19 percent of revenue;

* In FY 2015, revenue edged down 0.5 percent to 297.4 billion roubles, OIBDA fell 1.6 percent to 100.8 billion roubles, net profit increased 9.2 percent to 14.4 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)