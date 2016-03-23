BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
March 23 O'Key Group SA says:
* Q4 2015 net profit fell 57.6 percent, year-on-year, to 1.12 billion roubles ($16.55 million);
* Q4 gross profit at 11.05 billion roubles, gross margin of 23.1 percent;
* Full-year 2015 net profit down 63.6 percent to 1.92 billion roubles;
* FY 2015 EBITDA down 10.3 percent to 10.11 billion roubles, EBITDA margin down 120 basis points to 6.2 percent;
* Capital expenditures amounted to 8.62 billion roubles in 2015;
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures in the amount of 7-10 billion roubles;
* Expects to deliver topline growth of 11-15 percent, including the contribution from the developing discounter chain (2015 total revenue rose 6.9 percent to 162.5 billion roubles). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.6545 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.