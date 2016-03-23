March 23 O'Key Group SA says:

* Q4 2015 net profit fell 57.6 percent, year-on-year, to 1.12 billion roubles ($16.55 million);

* Q4 gross profit at 11.05 billion roubles, gross margin of 23.1 percent;

* Full-year 2015 net profit down 63.6 percent to 1.92 billion roubles;

* FY 2015 EBITDA down 10.3 percent to 10.11 billion roubles, EBITDA margin down 120 basis points to 6.2 percent;

* Capital expenditures amounted to 8.62 billion roubles in 2015;

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures in the amount of 7-10 billion roubles;

* Expects to deliver topline growth of 11-15 percent, including the contribution from the developing discounter chain (2015 total revenue rose 6.9 percent to 162.5 billion roubles). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.6545 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)