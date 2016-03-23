March 23 O'Key Group SA :

* Expects its discount stores DA! to reach the break-even point at the beginning of 2017, Armin Burger, chief executive of the discounter chain, told a conference call;

* Plans to open around 30 discount stores and 3 hypermarkets in 2016, Burger and O'Key Group CEO Heigo Kera said;

* Sees 2016 EBITDA margin at around 6.0-6.4 percent - Kera said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)