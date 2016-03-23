BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
March 23 O'Key Group SA :
* Expects its discount stores DA! to reach the break-even point at the beginning of 2017, Armin Burger, chief executive of the discounter chain, told a conference call;
* Plans to open around 30 discount stores and 3 hypermarkets in 2016, Burger and O'Key Group CEO Heigo Kera said;
* Sees 2016 EBITDA margin at around 6.0-6.4 percent - Kera said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.