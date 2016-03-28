Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 28 Russia's Rostelecom says:
* Signed an agreement with VTB bank on a credit line worth 35 billion roubles ($512 million);
* The interest rate equals to the Bank of Russia's key rate plus 1.19 percent margin;
* The five-year credit line to be used for refinancing of Rostelecom's current liabilities. Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.3604 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order