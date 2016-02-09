UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Magnit :
* Announces 15.09 percent retail sales growth in roubles for January 2016 to 80.5 billion roubles ($1.02 billion);
* During January 2016 the company opened (net) 64 stores. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 79.1145 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.