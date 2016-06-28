June 28 Russia's Phosagro :

* Says has raised its debut pre-export financing with a syndicate of international banks for a total amount of $250 million, with a four-year maturity;

* Says Société Générale, Rosbank, and UniCredit Bank Austria AG acted as coordinating mandated lead arrangers;

* Says plans to use the funds to refinance existing debt;

* Says the loan will serve as a benchmark transaction to test appetite for the Phosagro name and to ensure it has a full range of options available, in anticipation of the $500 million Eurobond refinancing in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)