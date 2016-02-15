Feb 15 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems)
says:
* MTS, BT, Deutsche Telekom, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited,
Millicom, Orange, Rogers, TeliaSonera and TIM have joined forces
to build a new Partnering Operator Alliance that will allow
partner businesses to more efficiently and quickly bring
innovative products and services to customers around the world.
These companies can reach a potential customer base of around
one billion customers in more than 80 countries around the
world.
* The Alliance focuses on exchanging best practices on how
to bring partner propositions to the market, on joint efforts in
partner scouting and will also exchange knowledge about upcoming
trends and services amongst the group.
* As of today, the Alliance has established relationships
with 30 innovative partner businesses including AirBnB,
Celltick, Disconnect, Idoomoo, Magisto, Mojio and Spotify.
(Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)