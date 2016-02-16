Feb 16 Yandex says:
* Q4 2015 net income totalled 2.9 billion roubles ($37.5
million), down 62 percent compared with Q4 2014;
* Q4 adjusted net income at 3.6 billion roubles, down 8
percent year-on-year;
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA at 6.6 billion roubles, up 8 percent
year-on-year;
* Q4 revenues at 18.1 billion roubles, up 23 percent
year-on-year;
* Share of Russian search market (including mobile) averaged
57.3 percent in Q4 2015 compared to 57.1 percent in Q3 2015
(according to LiveInternet);
* We expect our rouble-based revenue to grow in the range of
12 percent to 18 percent in the full year 2016 compared with
2015;
* In 2015, revenues increased 18 percent to 59.8 billion
roubles.
* As of December 31, 2015, Yandex had cash, cash
equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments in debt
securities of 60.7 billion roubles.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 77.3230 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)