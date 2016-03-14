BRIEF-Preliminary result of the subsequent offer period for shares in PKC Group
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC
March 14 Sberbank says:
* Eurocement and Sberbank have agreed the terms of a debt restructuring deal;
* The deal envisages pushing back loan repayment worth 42 billion roubles ($597.8 million) and $360 million by up to six years and optimisation of interest rates. Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.2550 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was probing certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from cabinet.