March 24 Russia's M.video says:

* Appoints Michael Tuch as CEO of M.video Management, to be in charge of all operational activity

* CEO Alexander Tynkovan to focus on strategy, budgeting and new businesses

* Plans to pay a total dividend for 2015 of 3.6 billion roubles ($51.79 million)

* Plans to open around 15 stores net of closures in 2016

* Says expects 2016 sales to be "slightly positive"