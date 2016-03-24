UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Russia's M.video says:
* Appoints Michael Tuch as CEO of M.video Management, to be in charge of all operational activity
* CEO Alexander Tynkovan to focus on strategy, budgeting and new businesses
* Plans to pay a total dividend for 2015 of 3.6 billion roubles ($51.79 million)
* Plans to open around 15 stores net of closures in 2016
* Says expects 2016 sales to be "slightly positive" Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.5100 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.