BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)
March 28 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:
* Enters into agreement to purchase some of Razgulay's assets;
* To purchase 3 sugar plants in Orel and Kursk regions and parcels 86 thousand ha located around the plants;
* Plans to close the deal upon completion of all necessary corporate and legal procedures. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).