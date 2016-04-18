April 18 Sistema says:

* The Board of Directors approved the company's new dividend policy;

* The new dividend policy states that the total dividend recommended by the board of directors for each reporting year will be, at a minimum, the higher of either an amount equivalent to a dividend yield of 4 percent per Sistema ordinary share or 0.67 roubles per Sistema ordinary share;

* The company will seek to distribute dividends twice per year;

* Sistema's board of directors set the date for the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) for June 25, 2016;

* The board recommended that the AGM approves the total dividend payment for 2015 at 6.47 billion roubles ($94 million), representing a payment of 0.67 roubles per ordinary share or 13.4 roubles per GDR;

* The dividend record date as per the board's recommendation to the AGM is July 14, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.7699 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)