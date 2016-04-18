April 18 Sistema says:
* The Board of Directors approved the company's new dividend
policy;
* The new dividend policy states that the total dividend
recommended by the board of directors for each reporting year
will be, at a minimum, the higher of either an amount equivalent
to a dividend yield of 4 percent per Sistema ordinary share or
0.67 roubles per Sistema ordinary share;
* The company will seek to distribute dividends twice per
year;
* Sistema's board of directors set the date for the annual
general meeting of shareholders (AGM) for June 25, 2016;
* The board recommended that the AGM approves the total
dividend payment for 2015 at 6.47 billion roubles ($94 million),
representing a payment of 0.67 roubles per ordinary share or
13.4 roubles per GDR;
* The dividend record date as per the board's recommendation
to the AGM is July 14, 2016.
