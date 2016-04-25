April 25 Magnit says:

* Q1 net profit at 8.24 billion roubles ($124.3 million), down 13.03 percent from 9.48 billion roubles in Q1 2015;

* Q1 EBITDA at 19.79 billion roubles, down 2.97 percent from 20.40 billion roubles in Q1 2015;

* Q1 EBITDA margin at 7.75 percent, down from 9.32 percent in Q1 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2950 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)