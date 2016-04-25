UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Magnit says:
* Q1 net profit at 8.24 billion roubles ($124.3 million), down 13.03 percent from 9.48 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Q1 EBITDA at 19.79 billion roubles, down 2.97 percent from 20.40 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Q1 EBITDA margin at 7.75 percent, down from 9.32 percent in Q1 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2950 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.