April 25 Magnit :

* Expects sales to increase by around 17-18 percent in 2016 - CEO Sergey Galitskiy said on a conference call;

* Sees sales growth accelerating in second half of 2016;

* 2016 EBITDA margin is seen at slightly more than 10 percent by the end of 2016;

* Plans to open 100-200 more convenience stores in 2016 than earlier planned;