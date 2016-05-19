May 19 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Q1 net income at 14.5 billion roubles ($218.3 million), up 33.3 percent year-on-year;

* Q1 revenues at 108.1 billion roubles, up 7.9 percent year-on-year;

* Q1 adjusted OIBDA at 41.3 billion roubles, flat year-on-year;

* Q1 OIBDA margin at 38.2 percent vs 41.2 percent in Q1 2015;

* Free cash flow at 20.5 billion roubles, up 37 percent year-on-year;

* Confirms 2016 forecast for revenue growth in excess of 4 percent, change in adjusted OIBDA of -2 percent to +1 percent, capital expenditures of 85 billion roubles;

* The board of directors has approved a three-year share buyback programme for up to 30 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.4305 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)