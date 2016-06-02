June 2 AFK Sistema says:

* Q1 net income attributable to the group at 2.5 billion roubles ($37.5 million) vs 31.5 billion roubles in Q1 2015 due to a gain of 35 billion roubles recognised in the first quarter of 2015 as a result of the Ural Invest settlement.

* Adjusted net income attributable to Sistema improved as compared to an adjusted net loss of 2.7 billion roubles in Q1 2015, mainly due to foreign exchange gains.

* Q1 revenues rose 3.3 percent year-on-year to 173.3 billion roubles.

* Q1 adjusted OIBDA flat year-on-year at 44.3 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.7087 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)