UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Magnit says:
* Retail sales grew by 9.59 percent year-on-year in May to 87.7 billion roubles ($1.4 billion);
* During May, the company opened (net) 210 stores;
* Preliminary consolidated unaudited net retail revenue (excl. VAT) in January-May increased by 14.70 percent year-on-year to 430.3 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.6150 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources