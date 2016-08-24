Aug 24 Dixy Group says:

* Q2 net profit at 1.07 billion roubles ($16.5 million), up 13.1 percent from 947 million roubles in Q2 2015;

* Q2 EBITDA at 4.73 billion roubles, up 18.2 percent year-on-year from 4 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* Q2 EBITDA margin at 5.6 percent vs 5.9 percent in Q2 2015.