April 15 Russia's Polymetal chief executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters:

* Issue over special dividend for 2016 to be reviewed in December;

* Polymetal to announce new production guidance in October;

* Provided that the announced acquisitions in Armenia and Kazakhstan are successfully completed, Polymetal expects to slightly adjust its output guidance for 2016;

* Says 2017 production plan will be adjusted significantly;