April 19 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Q1 gross revenue in sugar segment rose 21 percent year-on-year to 5.8 billion roubles ($88.5 million);

* Q1 gross revenue in meat segment down 7 percent year-on-year at 3.7 billion roubles;

* Q1 gross revenue in oil and fat segment up 41 percent year-on-year at 5.8 billion roubles;

* Q1 gross revenue in agriculture segment up 134 percent year-on-year at 3.7 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.5125 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)