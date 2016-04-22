BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says new contract sales down in Q1
* Q1 new contract sales at 10.25 billion roubles ($181.19 million) versus 12.86 billion roubles a year earlier
April 22 Transcontainer Pao says:
* Its Q1 rail container transportation volumes in Russia down 9.7 percent year-on-year to 317.4 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU");
* In the first quarter of 2016, the Russian container transportation market was down 0.7 percent year-on-year compared with a 5.2 percent year-on-year drop in the fourth quarter of 2015;
* The company's market share decreased to 43.5 percent, from 45.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.
LONDON, April 13 Britain's No. 2 supermarket group Sainsbury plans to convert 60 Argos general merchandise stores to a digital format and open more in-store Habitat outlets over the next year, it said on Thursday.