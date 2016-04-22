April 22 Transcontainer Pao says:

* Its Q1 rail container transportation volumes in Russia down 9.7 percent year-on-year to 317.4 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU");

* In the first quarter of 2016, the Russian container transportation market was down 0.7 percent year-on-year compared with a 5.2 percent year-on-year drop in the fourth quarter of 2015;

* The company's market share decreased to 43.5 percent, from 45.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.