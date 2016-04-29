BRIEF-Aon Plc announces 9 pct increase to annual cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Uralkali :
* Says it has signed a loan agreement in the amount of $1.2 billion with 16 international banks;
* The interest rate is LIBOR plus 325 bps margin with a loan maturity of 5 years;
* The loan will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of Uralkali's existing loans. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: