GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar up after Fed, boosted by strong data
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
May 18 Uralkali says:
* On May 18, 2016, the company's board of directors approved an open market buyback programme in respect of the ordinary shares in the company;
* The programme may also include the purchase of global depository receipts in privately negotiated transactions;
* Shares and GDRs to be acquired under the programme will not exceed in the aggregate 4 percent of the company's share capital;
* The programme will last from May 19 until Sept. 19, 2016, unless extended or terminated by the company earlier;
* It is the company's intention ultimately to effect the cancellation of the securities acquired in the programme
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
Feb 1 The S&P 500 rose by a small margin on Wednesday to end a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts after Fed statement, adds quote)