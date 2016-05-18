May 18 Uralkali says:

* On May 18, 2016, the company's board of directors approved an open market buyback programme in respect of the ordinary shares in the company;

* The programme may also include the purchase of global depository receipts in privately negotiated transactions;

* Shares and GDRs to be acquired under the programme will not exceed in the aggregate 4 percent of the company's share capital;

* The programme will last from May 19 until Sept. 19, 2016, unless extended or terminated by the company earlier;

* It is the company's intention ultimately to effect the cancellation of the securities acquired in the programme

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)