(Corrects headline to 'in 2017', not 'by 2017', no changes to text)

Oct 14 Three financial market sources told Reuters:

* Secondary share placement by Russia's largest gold producer Polyus is expected in 2017;

* Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan , Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are among the banks selected to arrange the offering;

* Polyus declined to comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Adrian Croft)