BRIEF-Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
May 24 Cherkizovo Group says:
* Q1 net loss at 440.8 million roubles ($6.6 million) vs net profit of 2.95 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Q1 revenue at 18.5 billion roubles, up 8 percent, year-on-year;
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 725.4 million roubles vs 2.98 billion roubles in Q1 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.8700 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 moved in and out of negative territory on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.