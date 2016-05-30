MOSCOW May 30 Russia's Alfa Bank and FC Otkritie are studying the possibility of taking part in the second bailout of middle-sized lender Trust Bank, Yury Isaev, the head of state Deposit Insurance Agency, told reporters on Monday.

The investor will be elected by June 17, Isaev added.

Otkritie has been overseeing the first Trust Bank rescue. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)