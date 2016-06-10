June 10 Russia's Novatek-led Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project said on Friday:

* It has received its first 1 billion Euro ($1.13 billion) financing tranche from Russia's Sberbank and Gazprombank ;

* Under the agreement signed in April, two banks are to lend Yamal LNG loans worth 3.6 billion Euros in total .