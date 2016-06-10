BRIEF-Anthem CEO says hopeful will hear soon from judge on Cigna
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
June 10 Russia's Novatek-led Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project said on Friday:
* It has received its first 1 billion Euro ($1.13 billion) financing tranche from Russia's Sberbank and Gazprombank ;
* Under the agreement signed in April, two banks are to lend Yamal LNG loans worth 3.6 billion Euros in total . Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* EIV Capital - final closing of EIV Capital Fund III, LP and its affiliates at its hard cap of $450 million, surpassing original $350 million target Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S