MOSCOW, June 14 Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday there is no need to introduce compulsory foreign currency sales for exporters.

"Exporters sell it permanently and in a stable manner. There is no need to introduce compulsory sales," she said at a Russian parliament session in response to a question from the lawmakers. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)