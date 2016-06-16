BRIEF-Meritage Homes Q4 earnings per share $1.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 16 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:
* Signed agreement with telecoms equipment maker Ericsson for supplies of software to modernise MTS network until 2019;
* Extends existing contract with Ericsson by 3 years, MTS purchases of Ericsson equipment and services could total 1.82 bln euros in 2008-2019. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Poet Technologies Inc says David Lazovsky as executive chairman of board of directors effective February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HCI Group real estate division acquires 100 percent ownership of newly-built Melbourne, Florida shopping center