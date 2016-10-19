UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 19 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:
* Q3 gross revenue in sugar segment at 8.3 billion roubles ($132.76 million), down 4 percent year on year;
* Q3 gross revenue in meat segment at 4.6 billion roubles, down 6 percent year on year;
* Q3 gross revenue in oil and fat segment at 2.9 billion roubles, down 23 percent year on year;
* Q3 gross revenue in agriculture segment at 3.6 billion roubles, up 23 percent year on year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.5192 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources