Oct 19 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Q3 gross revenue in sugar segment at 8.3 billion roubles ($132.76 million), down 4 percent year on year;

* Q3 gross revenue in meat segment at 4.6 billion roubles, down 6 percent year on year;

* Q3 gross revenue in oil and fat segment at 2.9 billion roubles, down 23 percent year on year;

* Q3 gross revenue in agriculture segment at 3.6 billion roubles, up 23 percent year on year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.5192 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)