Oct 21 Magnit says:

* Q3 net income at 14.8 billion roubles ($236.92 million), down 17.6 percent from around 18 billion roubles in Q3 2015;

* Q3 EBITDA at 28.65 billion roubles, up 8.2 percent from 26.5 billion roubles in Q3 2015;

* Q3 EBITDA margin at 10.67 percent, down from 11.24 percent in Q3 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.4678 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)