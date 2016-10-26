UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Oct 26 X5 Retail Group NV says:
* Q3 2016 net profit at 6.87 billion roubles ($110.41 million), up 65.9 percent from 4.14 billion roubles in Q3 2015;
* Q3 EBITDA at 19.86 billion roubles, up 39.3 percent from 14.26 billion roubles in Q3 2015
* Q3 EBITDA margin at 7.8 percent versus 7.3 percent in Q3 2015.
* Q3 revenue grew 30.7 percent year-on-year to 256.25 billion roubles from 196.09 billion roubles in Q3 2015.
* Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 2.15x as of Sept. 30, 2016, the lowest since Dec. 31, 2009. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2209 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.