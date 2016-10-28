UPDATE 2-Unilever ends 2016 with sales growth below estimates on India, Brazil
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
Oct 28 O'Key Group SA says:
* Q3 net retail revenue up 6.3 percent year-on-year to 40.6 billion roubles ($645.54 million);
* Q3 net retail revenue excluding sales at discounters up 2.6 percent year-on-year to 39.1 billion roubles;
* Q3 like-for-like sales down 0.4 percent year-on-year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.8928 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term