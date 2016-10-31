BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
(Corrects 2nd bullet to clarify MTS plans to buy back up to 24.8 million shares from minority shareholders and around the same amount from Sistema)
Oct 31 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:
* Plans to buy back up to 4.93 billion roubles ($78.08 million) worth of own shares from the market;
* Plans to buy back up to 24.8 million shares (around 1.24 percent) from minority shareholders for 4.93 billion roubles and buy back its shares from parent company Sistema on a pro-rata basis;
* Says ordinary shares can be tendered within a price range of 199 roubles to 229 roubles.
* The buyback programme to end before the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.1442 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook