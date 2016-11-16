Nov 16 Cherkizovo Group says:

* Q3 net profit at 1.2 billion roubles ($18.6 million), down 11 percent quarter on quarter;

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA at 2.6 billion roubles, up 31 percent quarter on quarter;

* Q3 revenue at 20.4 billion roubles, flat quarter on quarter;

* Expects production and revenue growth across all segments in 2016 although the margins will be lower than last year.