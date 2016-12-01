Dec 1 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* A total of 1,510,414 shares of common Stock (including shares of common stock represented by ADSs) were properly tendered in its share buyback offer, based on the preliminary count.

* The tender offer was not fully subscribed due to a rise in its share price on the market.

* The offeror expects to accept for purchase a total of 1,510,414 shares of common Stock at a price per share of 229.0 roubles, for a total cost of 345,884,806 roubles ($5.41 million).

* These shares represented approximately 0.08 percent of the company's issued share capital as of Sept. 30, 2016.

* MTS does not drop plans to spend up to 30 billion roubles on repurchasing own shares over a three-year period. Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.8900 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)