Jan 18 M.video says:

* Q4 2016 sales grew by 5.9 percent year on year to 63.7 billion roubles ($1.08 billion), including VAT;

* Q4 like-for-like sales up 0.1 percent year on year;

* Full-year 2016 sales increased by 13.3 percent to 216.2 billion roubles, including VAT;

* 2016 like-for-like sales up 10.7 percent year on year;

* Opened 20 new stores in 2016 (net);

* "The company's strategy in 2017 is aimed at the search and implementation of new solutions allowing M.video to reduce operating costs and grow sales including additional services and accessories," Alexander Tynkovan, president of M.video, said in a statement. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.1620 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)