June 25 Rosneft says:

* Rosneft and Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited sign agreement on key terms of cooperation.

* The companies have agreed the key terms of a potential deal to sell a 20 percent stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz, a subsidiary of Rosneft, to a unit of Beijing Gas Group.

* The sides aim to sign binding agreements not later than Q4 2016.