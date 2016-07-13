July 13 Russia's Etalon Group Ltd says:

* The number of new contracts in the second quarter increased by 127 percent, year-on-year, to 1,886;

* Q2 new sales rose to 100,599 square metres and 10.3 billion roubles ($161 million), up by 140 percent and by 150 percent, year-on-year respectively;

* Average price per sq.m. increased by 7 percent compared with the first quarter of 2016 to 111,966 roubles;

* The share of mortgage contracts was 21 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0303 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)