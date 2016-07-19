July 19 Russia's gold producer Polymetal says:

* Q2 gold equivalent production down 12 percent year-on-year

* to 262,000 troy ounces mainly due to the planned grade declines at Okhotsk and Omolon as well as traditionally volatile quarterly grade performance at Dukat;

* Says Q2 revenue down 12 percent y/y to $307 million;

* Says on track to produce 1.26 million ounces of gold equivalent in 2016.