July 19 Russia's Rusagro says:

* Q2 revenue in sugar segment down 1 percent year-on-year to 9.4 billion roubles ($149 million);

* Q2 revenue in meat segment down 7 percent year-on-year to 4.2 billion roubles;

* Q2 revenue in agriculture segment up 61 percent year-on-year at 1.1 billion roubles;

* Q2 revenue in oil and fat segment up 41 percent year-on-year at 5.8 billion roubles. ($1 = 63.1329 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)