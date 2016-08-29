UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's TMK Vice President for Strategy Vladimir Shmatovich told reporters:
* Sees recovery of North America unit's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) to $150 million by 2020-2021;
* EBITDA of the North America unit may turn positive towards the end of 2016;
* TMK plans to prepare development strategy of its North America unit in September, does not plan to leave the U.S. market;
* TMK's North America unit's loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was $54 million in the first half of 2016;
* TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, has been hit by weak pipe sales in the United States. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: