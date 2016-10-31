BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro reports higher Q4 revenues
* Q4 revenue in sugar segment stood at 13.5 billion roubles ($226.15 million), up 36 percent year on year.
Oct 31 Russia-focused Nord Gold says:
* Refined production in Q3 2016 was 211.1 thousand gold equivalent ounces (koz), a 5 percent increase year-on-year and 1 percent decrease quarter-on-quarter;
* Expects higher output in Q4 2016 driven by: higher production at Bissa, Berezitovy and Lefa mines; the positive impact of the new HiTeCC technology at Suzdal; and ramp up of the new Bouly mine;
* Confirms its 2016 production forecast range of 880-930 koz;
* Revenue in Q3 2016 increased by 4 percent QoQ and by 25 percent YoY to $281.1 million;
* Unaudited net debt at the end of September was $559.7 million compared with $562.5 million at the end of June. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Says poultry production volumes in Q4 2016 increased by 8 percent to 158,240 tonnes
Jan 26 Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6 percent rise in total sales for the third quarter as underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened due to new advertising and promotional campaigns.