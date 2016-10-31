Oct 31 Russia-focused Nord Gold says:

* Refined production in Q3 2016 was 211.1 thousand gold equivalent ounces (koz), a 5 percent increase year-on-year and 1 percent decrease quarter-on-quarter;

* Expects higher output in Q4 2016 driven by: higher production at Bissa, Berezitovy and Lefa mines; the positive impact of the new HiTeCC technology at Suzdal; and ramp up of the new Bouly mine;

* Confirms its 2016 production forecast range of 880-930 koz;

* Revenue in Q3 2016 increased by 4 percent QoQ and by 25 percent YoY to $281.1 million;

* Unaudited net debt at the end of September was $559.7 million compared with $562.5 million at the end of June.