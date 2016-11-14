Nov 14 Nord Gold SE (Nordgold) says:

* Q3 EBITDA up 11 pct quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 40 pct year-on-year (YoY) to $131.8 million;

* Q3 net profit up 4 pct QoQ and 19 pct YoY to $55.0 million;

* Net debt down to $559.7 million at the end of Q3;

* Q3 all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $955 per troy ounce (oz);

* 2016 production guidance reduced to 840-880 thousand gold equivalent ounces (koz) from 880-930 koz due to discontinuation of production at Aprelkovo, and limited access to flooded higher grade ore blocks in Africa after an unusually long wet season;

* 2016 full year AISC guidance increased to $900-950 per oz from $800-850 per oz. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)