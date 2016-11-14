UPDATE 2-Sky plans loyalty scheme to tackle customer retention as soccer costs hit profit
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
Nov 14 Nord Gold SE (Nordgold) told a conference call on Monday:
* Nordgold hopes to restart paying dividends by the end of this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
BERLIN, Jan 26 Britain's exit from the European Union will have a limited impact on German insurers as only 3.8 percent of their capital investments, or 29 billion euros ($31 billion), are in Britain, trade body GDV said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday: