Aug 2 Magnit says:

* The board of directors has recommended paying a dividend of 84.60 roubles ($1.26) per share on first half 2016 results.

* Total payout seen at 8 billion roubles.

* Shareholders of record on the company's books as of Sept. 23, 2016, are entitled to the interim dividend. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.9278 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)