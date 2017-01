Aug 5 Russia's Transcontainer says:

* The board of directors has recommended allocating the non-distributed net profits from the previous periods totalling 3.5 billion roubles ($53.6 million) for dividend payments;

* The board has recommended paying the dividends in the amount of 251.84 roubles per share by the end of Oct. 4;

* The board has also recommended paying first-half 2016 dividends of 95.76 roubles per share. Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3016 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)